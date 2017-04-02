April 2, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

Even though Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser in the early days of the Trump administration, he continues to be a source of controversy for the White House. A Friday night data dump of financial disclosures involving scores of Trump appointees revealed Flynn had previously failed to come clean on some 2015 speaking fees from Russia-related entities. The Washington Post reports the newly revealed documents include agreements with a Russia-backed television network, the U.S. subsidiary of a Russian cybersecurity firm and a U.S. air cargo company affiliated with the Volga-Dnepr Group. Meanwhile, The Hill reports congressional investigators aren't ready to cut a deal with Flynn, who has offered his testimony on the Trump-Russia connection in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Top Senate Intel Dem says the committee is "not ready" to consider Flynn immunity https://t.co/W8Nqaq2swq pic.twitter.com/u0ucI0W0Ze — The Hill (@thehill) April 2, 2017

The New York Times this morning includes a big cover story on Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and the $13 million that Fox and/or O'Reilly has had to pay out in agreements or settlements to women who alleged they were victims of O'Reilly's sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. The women either worked for O'Reilly or appeared on his show. The Times reports the women "complained about a wide range of behavior, including verbal abuse, lewd comments, unwanted advances and phone calls in which it sounded as if Mr. O'Reilly was masturbating, according to documents and interviews." Fox executives wouldn't discuss the accusations against O'Reilly, but in a statement to The Times, the company said, it "takes matters of workplace behavior very seriously," adding that "we have looked into these matters over the last few months and discussed them with Mr. O'Reilly."



Bill O’Reilly is a top asset to Fox News. The network has settled 5 harassment lawsuits totaling about $13 million. https://t.co/JzhFBYlMFK — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 2, 2017

This morning's Idaho State Journal reports a number of eastern Idaho cosmetology educators and hairstylists are hoping Governor C.L "Butch" Otter vetoes a bill that loosens regulations on their industry. If approved, House Bill 139 would allow makeup artists to practice without a license, would reduce the number of education hours required for barbers or stylists, and allow non-licensed individuals demonstrate curling iron or straightening in public settings. The measure passed through the Idaho House and Senate, but Rep. Elaine Smith (D-Pocatello) opposed the bill, saying representatives from more than half of the state's cosmetology schools urged her to vote "no."



Monday night's NCAA men's basketball championship is set after Saturday night's Final Four match-ups resulted in Gonzaga and North Carolina emerging victorious. North Carolina eeked past Oregon, 77-76 and Gonzaga beat South Carolina, 77-73.

