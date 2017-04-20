April 20, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

One of the strongest tests to date of President Donald Trump's hard-line stance on immigration is about to play out in federal court. Lawyers for Juan Bojorquez, 23, said their client was deported from California to Mexico in February, in spite of his protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. CNN reports that when Bojorquez tried to re-enter the U.S. at the Mexico border, he was told he return because he had left "without authorization," thus voiding his DACA status. Making matters more complex, the case is about to come before U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who Trump said was a biased judge due to his "Mexican heritage." Curiel is a native of Indiana.

click to enlarge Screenshot Fox News The O'Reilly Factor on Fox News tuned in Wednesday night to find the name of the show changed to The Factor and Dana Perino in place of former namesake host Bill O'Reilly. "It is the end of an era at the Fox News Channel. Bill O'Reilly is leaving this chair and this network after more than 20 years," Perino said. "Bill has been the undisputed king of cable news and for good reason. He is an incredibly talented broadcaster who raised the bar for interviewers everywhere. He has also held his staff to exacting standards in his quest to put the best possible program on the air and they are great." Perino didn't mention that Fox pulled the plug on O'Reilly amid a lengthy investigation into sexual harassment allegations that prompted nearly 50 major advertisers to pull their sponsorship of the conservative talk show.



Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter stood alongside federal, state and local officials Wednesday to say that a lot of Idahoans living and recreating near runoff-swollen lakes and streams aren't taking the potential of a major flood seriously enough. "This is a disaster waiting to happen and we don't need people to add to it by getting on the river," said Otter. Canyon County Commissioner Tom Dale added that, just last week, a bull had been washed away by the rushing current of the Boise River. "If a bull can get washed away, a kid can get washed away, and you can get washed away as an adult. That river is powerful," he said.



As promised, a group of Idaho legislators filed suit Wednesday, arguing Otter violated the Idaho Constitution by vetoing a piece of legislation outside the proper window of time before a bill becomes law. Specifically, they're pointing to Otter's veto of a Legislature-approved repeal of the state grocery sales tax. Joining the lawsuit were Nampa lawmakers House Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane and House Majority Caucus Chairman John Vander Woude.



The Lewiston Tribune reports law enforcement from three counties, the state and the U.S. Forest Service launched a widespread hunt for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Lewis County Jail. Derek Bost, 54, fled the lockup as he was being transferred between a recreational building and the jail. Officials said he slipped out of his cuffs, hopped into a nearby Jeep Cherokee and drove off, apparently with an accomplice. Bost is a white male; 5 feet, 11 inches tall; about 180 pounds; and with brown hair and hazel eyes. He had been charged with burglary, possession of a firearm and multiple drug offenses. The manhunt has concentrated on the hillsides near the Potlatch River near the town of Juliaetta.



The Idaho Steelheads have already dug themselves into a hole with a Wednesday night loss to the Colorado Eagles, 4-2, at CenturyLink Arena in Boise. The Steelheads are now in a 2-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series. The same two teams will be back on the ice Friday night in Boise.

Have you heard of "unicorn food?" The New York Times says it's "colorful, sparkly and everywhere." Starbucks joined the movement Wednesday by launching "Unicorn Frappuccinos," made with a pink powder blended into cream, mixed with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle.