April 21, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- Arkansas executed its first death row inmate in more than a decade overnight. A lethal injection rushed through the veins of Ledell Lee, 51, at a state prison southeast of Little Rock. Lee was guilty of the 1993 beating death of her woman in her home. The Washington Post reports the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the execution in a last-minute series of orders. Arkansas is expected to execute as many as eight prisoners in the coming weeks.
- A good many Hawaiians weren't pleased with comments Thursday from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who referred to the 50th state as just some "island in the Pacific." The New York Times reports Sessions "spoke dismissively" about Hawaii while criticizing a U.S. federal district court ruling out of Hawaii that blocked President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban on Muslim majority nations. "I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power," said Sessions.
- The White House may never be the same. Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Sarah Palin pranced around the people's house earlier this week, taking as many selfies as their Facebook and Twitter accounts could handle. "We were there for four hours, man!" Nugent told The New York Times, using a "four-letter expletive" to "signal his amazement at Trump's willingness to spend so much time with his three ... visitors."
- Emergency responders in Canyon County rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Homedale and Farmway roads. Officials confirmed there was one fatality. Driver were being steered away from the area while the investigation continued.
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation are planning to increase the flows of the Boise River again today, potentially reaching 8,800 cubic feet per second at the Glenwood Bridge. Officials said more than 2 million acre feet of water (in the form of snow) remains in the Boise River watershed and will make its way into local reservoirs by July 1.
- LeBron James showed Thursday night why he is one of the wonders of the sports world with an historic comeback, erasing a 25-point deficit and leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a postseason win over the Indian Pacers, 119-114. ESPN called Thursday's game "one of the greatest comebacks in NBA playoff history."
- Yes, there's still something out there. The Los Angeles Times reports Fox is bringing back The X Files for one more go (after last year's semi-successful reboot). Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny have agreed to another 10-episode round of wrestling with the unknown.
