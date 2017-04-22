April 22, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- The Trump White House dialed up its threats Friday against "sanctuary cities" unwilling to comply with orders to detain and/or deport undocumented men, women and children. The U.S. Department of Justice sent letters to Chicago, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, the State of California and four other jurisdictions, reminding them that arresting and deporting immigrants who are in the U. S. illegally is "a condition for receiving certain financial year 2016 funding from the Department of Justice." The Washington Post reports some of the localities "remain defiant, despite risking the loss of funds that police agencies use to pay for everything from body cameras to bulletproof vests."
- Hundreds of cities across the globe, including Boise, will participate in a March for Science today, as citizens take their support for evidence-based science and research to the streets. CNN reports the marches are, in large part, "fueled by opposition to President Trump's environmental and energy policies." More than 600 marches are scheduled for today to coincide with Earth Day celebrations. In Boise, the March for Science begins at 10:30 a.m. and participants are expected to fill the steps of the Idaho Statehouse by Noon.
- Social media lit up with video images of another ugly altercation aboard a U.S. flight. This time it was on an American Airlines flight from San Francisco to Dallas/Fort Worth, with Dallas TV Station WFAA reporting an "intense confrontation" between passengers and a flight attendant. Witnesses said the incident began when a young mother tried to store a stroller in an overhead bin. American issued a statement late Friday: "We have seen the video and hahve already started an investigation to obtain the facts. What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers." WFAA reports the flight attendant has been removed from duty.
- The Ada County Highway District had some good news late Friday for residents in the Harris Ranch neighborhood: Following a three-month closure due to the danger of falling rocks, ACHD has reopened Warm Springs Avenue. Crews finished removing teetering boulders and reinstalling concrete guardrails along the road, which was shut down Jan. 10. Meanwhile, ACHD is considering some permanent options to prevent erosion and the possibility of more closures.
- The Idaho Steelheads are in a serious hole after being bested Friday night by the Colorado Eagles 6-to-5, bringing the Steelheads down three games to one in a best-of-seven playoff series—they need to win the next three games to survive the post season. The Steelheads and the Eagles are back on the ice tonight in Boise at the CenturyLink Arena.
- Chris Pratt is the latest celebrity to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Surrounded by family and friends, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was introduced by his wife, Anna Farris at the April 21 ceremony. People Magazine reports Farris became emotional as she spoke about her and Pratt's 4-year-old son Jack, who was born with health complications. "This is actually a thank-you speech," said Farris. "[Chris] stood by me and held me and was my anchor."
