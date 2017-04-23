Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
April 23, 2017 News

April 23, 2017: What to Know 

BINGO BARNES
  • Bingo Barnes
  • As voters goes to the polls today to choose a new French president, The New York Times reports  "uncertainty is the only sure bet" in what is the "one of the most consequential [elections] in recent times—not just for France, but for Europe." The political differences of the four leading candidates are significant, yet they are in a virtual dead heat. The Times reports the last national poll prior to today indicated 28 percent of the voters remained undecided.


  • As President Donald Trump approaches the 100-day mark of his administration, a new ABC News/Washington Post poll out this morning puts his approval rating at 42 percent—the lowest 100-day approval rating of any president since 1945.  The poll also shows 96 percent of those who supported Trump last November would vote for him again today, and 67 percent of those polled say the Democratic Party is out of touch with the concerns of most Americans—compared to the Republican Party (62 percent) and President Trump (58 percent).
  • Boise police are investigating a report of an attack in a Boise State University parking garage early Saturday. According to a Boise State press release, a woman was in a stairwell of the Lincoln Garage around 9 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind and tried to remove her clothing. The victim was able to fight off her attacker, who ran away. The suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short hair and stubble on his face. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boise State Department of Public Safety at 208-426-6911. Information can be sent anonymously via email through the Boise State Silent Witness system by clicking here.


  • The Twin Falls Times-News published a sobering report this morning: Idaho foster parents are "quitting almost as fast as they're recruited." The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare "has struggled for at least 13 years to improve Idaho's worsening shortage of foster parents," but to no avail, and officials point to increased frustrations with the foster care system as a cause.
  • Actress Erin Moran, 56, has died. Variety reports police found Moran—best known for her role as Joanie on the 1974-1984 ABC sitcom Happy Days—unresponsive in her Indiana home after receiving a 911 call on Saturday afternoon. Her Happy Days co-star Henry Winkler tweeted tweeted: “Oh Erin…now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth.”


  • Never one to mince words, chef/author Anthony Bourdain is weighing in on Starbucks' Unicorn Frappucino, the sweet, brightly colored concoction. “[It’s] like four things I hate all in one sentence: Starbucks, unicorns, and the colors pink and purple,” Bourdain told Town & Country.  Meanwhile, KREM-TV reports Washington State University joked about jumping on the unicorn bandwagon. The WSU Creamery, known for its "world-famous, natural Cougar Gold cheese," tweeted Friday that it would soon be offering a "unicorn" version of the cheese—but included the hashtag #NotReallyThough.

