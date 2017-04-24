April 24, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

Not for the first time, U.S. government funding is heading for a cliff. The federal coffer is set to return a zero balance Friday, April 28. As The New York Times reports this morning, a government shutdown would be difficult for Republicans to explain, since they control both houses of Congress and the White House. Nonetheless, according to The Times, "the standoff continues a Washington trend, as banal now as it is nonsensical to veterans of the Capitol."



An incredibly rare parchment manuscript of the Declaration of Independence has been discovered in England. The Boston Globe reports the document from the 1780s had been sitting in the West Sussex Record Office in Chichester, England. Upon making the discovery, Harvard researchers Emily Sneff and Danielle Allen said they immediately knew the parchment differed from the 300 other know copies in existence, as it was the same size and scale as the ceremonial 1776 manuscript. It's believed the parchment was given to the Duke of Richmond, better known as the "Radical Duke," for his support of the Americans during the Revolutionary War.

A Boise man was critically injured early this morning when his motorcycle went off the right shoulder of the Boise Connector near 17th Street, slamming into a concrete connector and then a light pole. KTVB reports Christopher Millspaugh, 22, was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was listed as critical condition. Idaho State Police said Millspaugh was wearing a helmet.



Emergency responders rescued a man from the dangerous currents of the Boise River Sunday morning. The Boise Fire Department dive team—along with fire departments from Eagle, Star and Middleton, and Ada County Paramedics—all responded to the call of a man who reportedly jumped into the river around 2 a.m., but was clinging to a tree near the Star Road bridge. KIVI-TV reported the man was treated on the scene and released. As of this morning, the river at the Glenwood Bridge in Boise was running at 8,940 cubic feet per second and 11.3 feet high.

Panera Bread announced today that it intends to hire as many as 10,000 new employees as it expands its number of sandwich shops and broadens delivery service. CNBC reports this morning that each Panera cafe could hire between seven and 12 drivers and staff this year, and will use an Uber-style method of delivery so the company doesn't have to invest in its own fleet of vehicles.

