April 25, 2017: What to Know 

Arkansas put two inmates to death Monday, marking the first U.S. double execution in nearly 20 years. Officials are carrying out a series of capital punishments before the state's supply of lethal injection drugs expires. The Washington Post reports Arkansas intends to execute as many as eight inmates in 11 days.



Two hearses, one following the other, with the bodies of Jack Jones and Marcel Williams, just left the Cummins Unit. #ARexecutions pic.twitter.com/dnITmj8XNA — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) April 25, 2017

The U.S. State Department has removed an article from its website referring to President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago resort. Critics had complained the federal government was promoting a for-profit club, which the president has been using as his "Winter White House." NPR reports Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) tweeted, "Yes, I am curious @StateDept. Why are taxpayer $$ promoting the President's private country club?" After removing the article, the department wrote, "The intention of the article was to inform the public about where the President has been hosting world leaders. We regret any misperception and have removed the post."



Yes, I am curious @StateDept. Why are taxpayer $$ promoting the President's private country club? pic.twitter.com/IlPhUlvMwa — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 24, 2017

The investigation of skeletal remains discovered this month in Elmore County has identified the presence of two children rather than one, as had been previously thought. KTVB reports testing is ongoing to determine the ages of the children. Idaho Fish and Game officers discovered the remains April 15 inside a badger hole north of Mountain Home.



An interesting advertisement appeared this morning in the Idaho Statesman—"Utah: Come For Vacation, Leave on Probation." The Statesman says the ad was paid for by the American Beverage Institute, a coalition of restaurant and bar owners who aren't happy about a new law lowering the state's maximum blood alcohol level from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent—making it the toughest drunk driving standard in the U.S. The beverage institute says Idaho sends more vacationers to Utah than any state except California, and they want to pressure the Utah Legislature to repeal the rule change.



Police officers in Australia made a not-so-routine traffic stop this past Saturday, when they pulled over a 12-year-old boy who reportedly drove the family car 800 miles. According to The New York Times, the preteen took off in his family's sport utility vehicle from the small town of Kendall, northeast of Sydney. He was stopped "in the middle of nowhere," The Times reported, about 800 miles from home. What's more, the boy told authorities he was only one-third of the way to his destination: the city of Perth.

A 12-year-old boy drove 800 miles across Australia by himself before being stopped by the police https://t.co/oGHKHyUdTp pic.twitter.com/qfx8El1je2 — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) April 25, 2017