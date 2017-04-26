Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
April 26, 2017 News » Citydesk

April 27, 2017: What to Know 

click to enlarge - Improvements to the City Hall Plaza are part of the city of Boise's new "Citizen Experience Initiative." - - HARRISON BERRY
  • Harrison Berry
  • Improvements to the City Hall Plaza are part of the city of Boise's new "Citizen Experience Initiative."
  • A Post Falls landscape company is raising eyebrows after it posted racist images on its trucks. KXLY reports Dixie Services, a landscaping company, affixed the images of an African-American girl eating a watermelon to its vehicles to promote the "goodness and happiness" company's owner Jim Valentine associates with the South. Others in the community are not amused. Dixie Services also uses the Confederate flag as a logo.

  • President Donald Trump has vowed to take his challenge of the Ninth Circuit Court ruling against his immigration actions all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a tweet, the president expressed his frustration that a circuit court could slam the brakes on his administration's directives on an immigration ban and sanctuary cities.

  • The city of Boise has announced an effort to gauge public opinion on city services—one, it says, that combines "high touch" and "high tech." Planks within the Citizen Experience Initiative include a redesign of the city of Boise website; making permitting, payment and other systems more efficient; the creation of "citizen e-panels" to solicit feedback to services; and making the Boise City Hall plaza a more inviting, "park-like space"—a project that is already underway.

