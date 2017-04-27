April 27, 2017: What to Know 

President Donald Trump is taking aim at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, going as far as saying he "absolutely" is considering proposals to break up the federal circuit court. Trump's comments in an interview with The Washington Examiner came the same day he blasted the 9th Circuit in a tweet, blaming the appellate court for blocking his order to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities. The problem with Trump's attack: the ruling this week against the sanctuary cities order didn't come from the 9th Circuit. It came from a federal district court in San Francisco.
First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!
Micron announced this morning that its new president and CEO will be Sanjay Mehrotra, the co-founder of SanDisk, effective Monday, May 8. Mehrotra will take over for current Micron CEO Mark Durcan, who will step down May 8 and serve as an adviser to the Boise-based company until August. According to a company announcement, Mehrotra will work out of offices in Boise and Milpitas, Calif., but the company quickly added, "Micron has no plans to move its headquarters from Boise." Mehrotra co-founded SanDisk in 1988 and ultimately became that company's president and CEO. Mehrotra also holds more than 70 patents and has published dozens of articles in the area of memory design and flash memory systems.
Kelly Schneider, 23, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for the April 2016 beating death of Steven Nelson near Lake Lowell. Nelson had been lured to Gott's Point near the lake, where he was robbed, stripped naked and kicked in the head with steel-toed boots. Nelson—a well known advocate for LGBTQ equality, local actor and Boise State University employee—died a short time later. Schneider had already been convicted and sentenced in Canyon County to life in prison for first-degree murder. U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill on Wednesday sentenced Schneider to a concurrent 28-year-sentence after prosecutors said the murder was a federal hate crime. Two of three accomplices are still awaiting sentencing and a third accomplice, Jayson Woods, 28, was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison earlier this month. A fundraiser for the Steven Nelson Emergency Fund, which supports LGBTQ students in crisis, is set for tonight at the Knitting Factory.
The latest episode involving a passenger getting kicked off a U.S. commercial airliner occurred on a Delta Airlines flight in Atlanta. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports a passenger couldn't hold their bladder any longer and ran to the bathroom while the plane was still on the tarmac waiting for takeoff. The pit stop prompted the pilot to return to the gate, where two Delta agents asked the passenger to get off the plane. When the passenger refused, the agents asked everyone on the plane to get off and, when they re-boarded, the passenger was not allowed to get back on the flight. Of course, there's a cell phone video of the incident.
