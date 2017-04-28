April 28, 2017: What to Know 

Donald Trump says he thought being president of the United States would be easier than it's turning out to be. In an interview with Reuters, Trump said, "I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier." He later added, "I do miss my old life. This... I like to work. But this is actually more work." According to the Reuters interview, Trump is still obsessed with his November win over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton, handing out copies of the 2016 electoral map. "Here you can take that, that's the final map of the numbers. It's pretty good, right? The red is obviously us," he said, distributing maps to three Reuters reporters.
Meanwhile, Trump's predecessor is pulling in some big paychecks for personal appearances. The New York Post reports former president Barack Obama was paid $400,000 for an appearance before a group of A&E advertising personnel in New York City. Obama has already agreed to speak to a Wall Street conference later this year, again for a $400,000 fee. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), in an appearance on the Sirius XM Alter Family Politics broadcast, said she was "troubled" by the news, calling the influence of money "a snake that slithers through Washington." You can hear Warren's comments on the Jonathan Alter show below:
Extra security was expected to be on site at Heritage Middle School in Meridian following threats that appeared on social media. KTVB reports the West Ada School District confirmed that police had identified and apprehended the person responsible for making the threats. No word yet on whether the suspect is a student. A letter to parents read, "We continue to be confident in our ability to establish a safe learning environment." District officials said additional law enforcement and staff would be at the school Friday as a precaution.
Zoo Boise's conservation fund, fueled by a 50 cent fee from every zoo admission, will donate an impressive $250,000 for Boise Foothills preservation and restoration. Since 2007, the fund has generated $2.3 million for conservation of animals across the globe. On Thursday, the City of Boise and Friends of Zoo Boise announced "some of the funds generated for conservation at Zoo Boise will be used to help protect our own backyard." This is the second time that conservation funds generated at Zoo Boise will be used for the foothills. In 2016, Boise provided $100,000 toward restoration of Table Rock, which was scarred by a June 2016 wildfire.
Heineken unveiled its #OpenYourWorld campaign Thursday, which is already getting praise for its social awareness. The commercial introduces three pairs of strangers who share their feelings on issues such as climate change, transgender rights and feminism. As it turns out, they have more in common than they first thought. The commercial is being called the "antidote" to a Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner, which was quickly derided as being politically clumsy and pulled from the airwaves by the soft drink manufacturer. "Hey Pepsi. Here's How It's Done," wrote Adweek.