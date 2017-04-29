April 29, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- Hydrologists from the National Conservation Resource Service made the trek Friday to Mores Creek Summit, where they found plenty of snowpack remaining in the Boise Mountains. KTVB reports crews measured 31 inches of water in the snowpack—the highest water content in more than a decade and about 128 percent of the average for this time of year. Meanwhile, the risk of flooding in the Treasure Valley remains a concern. Ada County crews installed a 600-foot-long flood diversion tube Friday near Eagle Island to hold back potential floodwaters from Eagle and Garden City neighborhoods. As of this morning, the Boise River near the Glenwood Bridge was running more than 8,600 cubic feet per second and higher than 11 feet.
- Demonstrations are scheduled to take place in cities across the nation Saturday, including Boise. Dubbed People's Climate Marches, organizers say they're expecting hundreds of people to come to the Idaho Statehouse at noon in order to heat up the conversation over climate change. Sponsors, including the Sierra Club Idaho Chapter, Idaho Rivers United and Snake River Alliance, say the issue of climate change has taken on a sense of urgency in Idaho. "Just look to the fact that this spring, Idaho was the only state in the nation to remove references to climate change in school science standards, the opposite of progress," said Idaho Sierra Club Conservation Program Manager Casey Mattoon.
Supreme Court_ACLU_Public Defense.pdf
- The Idaho Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for a lawsuit challenging Idaho's faulty public defense system. The high court ruled Friday that the ACLU, representing four Idahoans, has the right to sue the state of Idaho over what the complaint argues is an underfunded public defense system. The justices said the plaintiffs could sue the state, but not Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter because he didn't cause the problem. Read the full opinion here:
- Health experts in Brazil report a growing outbreak of yellow fever and U.S. officials are concerned about the possibility that the disease could spread across South American and into the U.S. That's a big problem, considering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that the U.S. supply of yellow fever vaccine will run out by midsummer. Yellow fever is the latest mosquito-borne disease that threatens to raise risks of birth defects, following dengue, chikungunya and the Zika virus, which swept across South America in 2016.
- The White House Correspondents' Dinner tonight won't include President Donald Trump, who told the White House Correspondents' Association that he won't be attending after labeling the media the "enemy of the American people." Comedian Hasan Minhaj, from Comedy Central's The Daily Show, will serve as comedian-in-chief for the evening. Meanwhile, Samantha Bee will host her own "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" this evening. Her event will be broadcast on TBS while the traditional WHCD will air on C-SPAN.
