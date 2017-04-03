April 3, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- The Washington Post this morning confirmed what a lot of people had already guessed: President Donald Trump's newly proposed budget would hurt rural America the most, yet Trump continues to see strong approval ratings in many of those communities. The Post visited a rural Oklahoma town where many of the seniors rely on government-funded meal programs, many of the school children depend on the TRIO program to help pay for college and the Oklahoma Shakespeare Festival is shored up through the National Endowment for the Arts. Meanwhile, when Post reporter Jenna Johnson was introduced to a group of students being served a government-funded after-school snack at a local Boys and Girls Club, "a group of boys from one table started chanting, 'Trump! Trump! Trump!'"
- Water began flowing through Treasure Valley canals early this morning. It should take about two weeks for water to fill up the 500-mile system in the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District. This is the 113th year for the district, which is keeping a close eye on the Boise River's flood stage, hovering near 11 feet at Glenwood Bridge in Boise over the weekend. The NMID serves 69,000 acres across Ada and Canyon counties.
- Conagra is recalling thousands of Hunt's Chili Kits in the wake of reports that some of the products may be contaminated with salmonella. Conagra added that it is cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the recall. Company officials said there have been no reports of people getting sick but salmonella could have tainted a raw material used in the seasoning packets contained in the kits. The recalled 44.8-ounce products have "best by" dates of April 4, April 5 and May 1 and product codes 3534619500, 3534619600 and 3534622200 below the bar code.
- Using the hashtag #SleepingIsCheating, makers of what is reportedly "the world's strongest coffee" have brought their product to the U.S. It's called Black Insomnia and it debuted in South Africa a year ago. According to its creator, the coffee has 702 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce cup. Compare that to a 12-ounce dark roast at Starbucks, which has 195 milligrams of caffeine.
- A television viewer is being credited (or blamed) for keeping one of the world's best golfers from winning an LPGA championship over the weekend. An email from a television viewer alerted officials Sunday to a violation from golfer Lexi Thompson, who misplaced her ball on the green during play on Saturday. Violating the so-called 1-inch ball placement rule, Thompson's three-shot lead was wiped out by a four-shot penalty. "Is this a joke?" Thompson asked an LPGA official when she was told of the penalty. Indeed it wasn't. Thompson ultimately lost a playoff to So Yeon Ryu in the LPGA Tour's first major of the year.
