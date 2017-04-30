Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
April 30, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video

April 30, 2017: What to Know 

By
BINGO BARNES
  • Bingo Barnes
  • Saturday night marked the first time in 36 years—since the administration of President Ronald Reagan—that a sitting president missed the White House Correspondents' Dinner. In 1981, Reagan had a pretty good excuse for skipping the event—he was recovering after being shot. As for President Donald Trump, he was a no-show for what has become known as "nerd prom" Saturday, opting instead to hold a campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, Penn., where he skewered the press. "The media deserves a very, very big fat failing grade," Trump told the crowd, adding members of the media were "very dishonest people." Nonetheless, there's a good chance Trump would have had a miserable time at the White House Correspondents' Association affair, where Hasan Minhaj of The Daily Show said, "No one wanted to do this. So of course, it lands in the hands of an immigrant. Don Rickles died just so you wouldn't ask him to do this gig." Meanwhile, comedian Samantha Bee hosted her own "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" special on TBS, where the highlight of the evening was Will Ferrell's surprise appearance as President George W. Bush. "How do you like me now?" he asked, opening the skit. "Here's a fashion update for you, Mr. Trump: The tie stops at the belt," he said later. "A big, long tie that goes past your mid-thigh does not mean what you think it means."

Will Ferrell as George W. Bush by videosuploaded5566
  • The New York Times reports yet another video has surfaced showing tensions boiling over at a U.S. airport. The incident occurred April 21 at the Atlanta airport, where a Delta pilot apparently grabbed and smacked a woman. The video has already gone viral and Delta officials said Saturday they had removed the pilot from duty upon hearing about the incident. The pilot has since returned to work, after Delta officials said their investigation concluded "his actions de-escalated an altercation between passengers."
  • Facebook founder/billionaire Mark Zuckerberg surprised the Moore family of Newton Falls, Ohio this week, when he called to ask if he could join them for dinner in about 20 minutes. The Youngstown Vindicator reports Zuckerberg's visit was part of a self-challenge to spend time with families in each of the 50 states before the end of the year.
  • Boise State University star running back Jeremy McNichols was drafted Saturday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the NFL draft. McNichols joins former Bronco Doug Martin in Tampa. Martin is already a starting running back for the Bucs. Meanwhile, Boise State linebacker Tanner Vallejo was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
  • It was a rare reunion at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as much of the cast of The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II were seen together for the first time in nearly 50 years. Director Francis Ford Coppola was there, along with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Talia Shire and Robert Duvall. The New York Daily News reported the historic night was part of the Tribeca Film Festival.

