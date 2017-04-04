April 4, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

Today is Equal Pay Day—a day that reminds us the gender wage gap persists in all 50 states and at least 94 percent of the nation's congressional districts. As of 2017, women in the U.S. are paid about 80 cents for every dollar paid to men, an annual net-loss of nearly $10,500. Compared to every dollar paid to white men, black women are paid 63 cents and Latinas are paid 54 cents. Meanwhile, mothers are the breadwinners in at least half of all American families with children under the age of 18. Bloomberg News reports more than 20 states are weighing laws to close the gender pay gap (and no, Idaho isn't one of them). As Bloomberg's Jeff Green reports, "the equal pay fight is heating up across the U.S., with or without Trump."



The fight over equal pay is heating up across the U.S., with or without Trump https://t.co/TasFO7nWEY #EqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/FKpkwLE9JT — Bloomberg (@business) April 4, 2017

The gloves have come off in the fight over the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. As expected, Senate Democrats insist Republicans won't be able to convince enough Dems to secure 60 votes for Gorsuch. As a result, GOP Senate leadership said it has "no alternative" but to pursue the so-called "nuclear option," meaning Gorsuch's approval will only require a simple majority from the Senate. Gorsuch could be sworn in as early as Friday, April 7—just in time for him to hear more than a dozen cases set to come before the high court this spring.





Boise police have turned to social media for help in their hunt for two suspects of alleged credit card fraud. Late Monday, BPD posted a couple of photos on Twitter, adding that they were looking for the man and woman in connection with the use of fraudulent credits cards at several Boise businesses. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

Do you recognize these suspects? Detectives believe they have used fraudulent credit cards at several businesses. Call 343-COPS w/tips. pic.twitter.com/X877PonYCI — Boise PD (@BoisePD) April 3, 2017

Boise Parks and Rec crews removed the three-decades-old greenbelt bridge to Plantation Island on Monday. City officials pointed to increased erosion around the bridge, triggered by floodwaters. Crews said they had no choice but to remove the bridge; otherwise, it might have sunk into the river. Up next, officials said they will have to remove several large trees on the greenbelt near Cottonwood Grille in downtown Boise. Again, they said erosion has made the trees unsafe.

Section of #Boise Greenbelt behind Cottonwood Grille to close for tree removal. Learn more: https://t.co/GNU8iqxFmq pic.twitter.com/OjDWbEGVvH — Boise Parks & Rec (@boiseparks) April 3, 2017