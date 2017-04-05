April 5, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- NBC News reports 83 people or more have been killed and at least 350 wounded in a gas attack in the Idlib province of civil war-torn Syria. Among the dead were a reported 25 children. U.S. officials are calling it a chemical weapons attack, adding that Syrian President Bashar a-Assad was responsible. President Donald Trump also wasted little time throwing some extra blame to his predecessor. "These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution," Trump stated. "President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing." What Trump didn't say is that in 2013, he urged Obama not to get involved in the Syrian conflict.
- According to Idaho State Police, a Boise man has succumbed to injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash March 30 on Interstate 84. Derik Olander, 21, had been critically injured when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle after he stopped in a westbound lane I-84 near the Vista Avenue interchange. Olander died late Tuesday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
- Meanwhile, ISP is looking for a hit-and-run driver who reportedly struck a pedestrian Tuesday night at the intersection of Linden Street and Kimball Avenue in Caldwell. Police are looking for a silver or gray sport-style passenger car with a hatchback. They added that the vehicle might also have a broken headlight and some damage to its front end. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 208-846-7500.
- Boise police are also investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning near the Boise Airport. BPD reports a woman died of injuries after being struck by a pickup on Market Street near Amity Road. Investigators said lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene, but the woman was soon thereafter pronounced deceased. The woman was also walking two dogs at the time of the crash. The animals were rushed to a local veterinarian hospital and their condition was unknown. Police said the driver was cooperating with the investigation.
- Retail analysts said "America is over-stored," according to The Washington Post, which reported Wednesday on the latest brick-and-mortar chain to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy—Payless ShoeSource. The chain, which had grown to 4,400 locations in 30 countries, announced it would need to dramatically reduce its debt and "increase its presence in the e-commerce space." CNBC reports this is the ninth major retailer to file for Chapter 11 in 2017.
click to enlarge
The world's most expensive jewel—the Pink Star Diamond—was auctioned off Tuesday for $71.2 million. The International Business Times reports the flawless gem is a stunning 59.6-carat pink diamond and went to the highest bidder— Hong Kong jewelry retailer Chow Tai Fook—following a five-minute bidding war in Hong Kong.
Diamondhistorygirl, CC by 4.0
The Pink Star Diamond.
- Social media lit up Tuesday after the release of a new Pepsi commercial starring Kendall Jenner. In the ad, the high-fashion model joins a street protest against some grim-faced police officers. When Jenner hands a cop a Pepsi, everything appears to be hunky-dory. Many of the critics accuse Pepsi and Jenner of being tone-deaf to the multiple incidents in which civilians have been critically injured in police stand-offs.
