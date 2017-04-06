April 6, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- The heat over how California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes has handled (mishandled) the House Intelligence Committee probe into possible Russian ties to the Trump administration reached a boiling point early today, when Nunes said he would temporarily step aside as committee chair. Politico reports the probe will now be taken over by Reps. Michael Conaway (R-Texas), Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Tom Rooney (R-Fla.).
- Scandal has again hit the U.S. Secret Service. The Washington Post reports an agent assigned to Vice President Mike Pence has been suspended and charged with solicitation after reportedly meeting with a prostitute at a Maryland hotel. The agent has been ordered to surrender all equipment and been placed on administrative leave. Additionally, the agent's security clearance has been suspended.
- Alec Baldwin, an actor who knows a thing or two about scandal, released his autobiography, Nevertheless, this week. In the memoir, Baldwin claims that when he was filming Mini's First Time (a rather horrible movie) in 2006, he engaged in sex scenes with young actress Nikki Reed. How young? Well, according to Baldwin, who was 47 at the time of the filming, he learned after the scenes were completed that Reed was 17. In his new book, Baldwin—who was actually 46 during filming in 2004—claims he was misled by the producers about Reed's age. On the contrary, producer Dana Brunetti (who went on to produce Fifty Shades of Grey), told The Hollywood Reporter that Baldwin isn't being truthful about the incident and was well aware of Reed's age at the time. Additionally, Brunetti said Reed was actually 16 during filming. Baldwin and Brunetti got into a war of words over the allegations Wednesday on Twitter.
- The Canyon County coroner confirmed Wednesday that two more children have died of injuries suffered in a March 30 crash in rural Canyon County. Kimberly Vera-Guzman, 9, and Ulises Vera-Guzman, 3, died of blunt force trauma suffered in the two-vehicle crash on Homedale and Farmway roads south of Caldwell. Another child, Manuel Vera-Guzman, 12, had already died of injuries sustained in the same crash.
- Officials with energy giant BP announced early today they were "slashing" the pay package of the CEO Bob Dudley, whose maximum compensation will be reportedly cut to $15.3 million from $19 million. According to Bloomberg News, "Dudley’s total compensation, including salary, bonus, shares and pension, decreased 40 percent to $11.6 million last year." The cut, Bloomberg reported, is a proactive move to avoid a repeat of a near-revolt from shareholders who, upon hearing of Dudley's giant compensation package, voted against the company's board of directors' original pay package.
