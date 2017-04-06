Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
This Week
Restaurant Bar Guide 2017 Tue. Apr. 4
Last Issue

April 06, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video

April 6, 2017: What to Know 

By
click to enlarge Actor Alec Baldwin. - GAGE SKIDMORE FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS 2.0
  • The heat over how California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes has handled (mishandled) the House Intelligence Committee probe into possible Russian ties to the Trump administration reached a boiling point early today, when Nunes said he would temporarily step aside as committee chair. Politico reports the probe will now be taken over by Reps. Michael Conaway (R-Texas), Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Tom Rooney (R-Fla.).
  • Scandal has again hit the U.S. Secret Service. The Washington Post reports an agent assigned to Vice President Mike Pence has been suspended and charged with solicitation after reportedly meeting with a prostitute at a Maryland hotel. The agent has been ordered to surrender all equipment and been placed on administrative leave. Additionally, the agent's security clearance has been suspended.

  • Alec Baldwin, an actor who knows a thing or two about scandal, released his autobiography, Nevertheless, this week. In the memoir, Baldwin claims that when he was filming Mini's First Time (a rather horrible movie) in 2006, he engaged in sex scenes with young actress Nikki Reed. How young? Well, according to Baldwin, who was 47 at the time of the filming, he learned after the scenes were completed that Reed was 17. In his new book, Baldwin—who was actually 46 during filming in 2004—claims he was misled by the producers about Reed's age. On the contrary, producer Dana Brunetti (who went on to produce Fifty Shades of Grey), told The Hollywood Reporter that Baldwin isn't being truthful about the incident and was well aware of Reed's age at the time. Additionally, Brunetti said Reed was actually 16 during filming. Baldwin and Brunetti got into a war of words over the allegations Wednesday on Twitter.
  • The Canyon County coroner confirmed Wednesday that two more children have died of injuries suffered in a March 30 crash in rural Canyon County. Kimberly Vera-Guzman, 9, and Ulises Vera-Guzman, 3, died of blunt force trauma suffered in the two-vehicle crash on Homedale and Farmway roads south of Caldwell. Another child, Manuel Vera-Guzman, 12, had already died of injuries sustained in the same crash.

  • Officials with energy giant BP announced early today they were "slashing" the pay package of the CEO Bob Dudley, whose maximum compensation will be reportedly cut to $15.3 million from $19 million. According to Bloomberg News, "Dudley’s total compensation, including salary, bonus, shares and pension, decreased 40 percent to $11.6 million last year." The cut, Bloomberg reported, is a proactive move to avoid a repeat of a near-revolt from shareholders who, upon hearing of Dudley's giant compensation package, voted against the company's board of directors' original pay package.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • April 5, 2017: What to Know

    April 5, 2017: What to Know

    In the wake of a Syrian chemical weapons attack, Donald Trump goes after Barack Obama, another major retailer goes bankrupt, the world's biggest diamond is sold off and Kendall Jenner's "tone deaf" Pepsi commercial.
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 5, 2017
  • In the Pipeline: 'Discussions' Emerge About Possible Fuel Pipeline to Boise Airport

    In the Pipeline: 'Discussions' Emerge About Possible Fuel Pipeline to Boise Airport

    "We've heard discussions about a private entity perhaps building a fuel pipeline to the Boise Airport."
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 5, 2017
  • April 4, 2017: What to Know

    April 4, 2017: What to Know

    It's equal pay day, Boise police turn to Twitter to find fraud suspects, the Boise River's erosion has claimed a bridge and several large trees, and remembering the shining moments of March Madness.
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 4, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation