April 8, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- In what is being dubbed "Basque Disarmament Day" by France24.com, Basque militant group Euskadi Ta Askatasuna handed over a cache of arms to French authorities early today, "effectively ending an armed separatist campaign after almost half a century," according to Reuters.
Although a cease fire was declared in 2011, ETA had not disarmed. Saturday's historic weapons surrender marks the end of an era in which ETA killed more than 850 people in its attempt to carve out an independent state in northern Spain and southwest France during a civil war that erupted in 1959.
- Crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin building a temporary levee Saturday on the Boise River near Eagle Island. The four-foot-tall barrier is designed to keep floodwaters from further spilling into private property, including a large gravel pit in the Island Woods/Two Rivers neighborhood. The levee is being built in anticipation of more water being pushed into the Boise River from Lucky Peak Reservoir in the coming week.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Ada County
-
The temporary levee will be made of four-foot-tall HESCO bastions, made of heavy-duty wire caging and filled with sand.
- A Magic Valley dairy, one of the largest employers in Lincoln County, has been hit with a $70,000 fine for allegedly dumping wastewater into a public canal. The Twin Falls Times-News reports the Idaho Department of Agriculture assessed the civil fine against 4 Brothers Dairy in Shoshone after investigators said it allowed wastewater to flow into the Milner-Gooding Canal. Dairy owners will answer to the charge at a formal hearing.
- A stunning report from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention showed one in four men and one in five women in the United States have a high-risk form of genital HPV.
"We tend to overlook the fact that 20 percent of us are carrying the virus that can cause cancer," the study's author told The Washington Post. "People really need to realize this is a serious concern." While previous studies have tracked the virus in teen girls and women, this is the first CDC study of HPV rates among men.
- The sports world is abuzz in the wake of recent comments from LaVar Ball, the father of UCLA Bruins basketball player Lonzo Ball. LaVar's comments came in the wake of the Bruins' Sweet 16 loss to the University of Kentucky in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
"Realistically you can't win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow," LaVar told the Southern California News Group. Lonzo Ball is expected to be a top pick in the NBA draft this summer.
- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame enshrined the Class of 2017, which includes Nile Rodgers (co-founder of Chic), Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Yes, Journey and Friday night. One of the highlights was when David Letterman, in a rare public appearance, introduced a tribute to Pearl Jam. PJ frontman Eddie Vedder reciprocated the love.
"Dave was my co-pilot. To have him up here, it's an honor," Vedder said. The ceremony airs Saturday, April 29 on HBO.
- The Motion Picture Academy is tweaking Oscar rules—again. In a meeting this week, the board of governors changed the way it chooses its Best Documentary Feature. In effect, "multi-part or limited series" will not be eligible, which means this year's winner, O.J.: Made in America, wouldn't have won under the new rules. The Hollywood Reporter says governors have also decided to open up voting for Best Animated Feature to the entire Academy membership instead of the previous "select craft-based group."
