April 9, 2017: What to Know 

Ushering in Holy Week with a Palm Sunday service held under tight security, Pope Francis asked God "to convert the hearts of those who spread terror, violence and death, and also the hearts of those who make, and traffic in, weapons." The pope offered prayer for those killed and injured in a Sunday attack on a Coptic church in Egypt. The pope is planning to visit Cairo in a few weeks.
An anchor for Indian news networkIBC24 discovered that her husband had been critically injured in a car crash while the anchor reported details of the tragedy to a live television audience. Her husband ultimately died from his injuries. CNN reports Supreet Kaur told the audience there had been multiple injuries in the crash in the community of Pithaura in central India. While listening to a reporter share details about the tragedy, Kaur concluded that her husband may have been one of the victims. Network officials said Kaur did her job "with composure and without showing her emotions on air," but broke down after the broadcast.
Officials in Dallas are still trying to figure out how somebody hacked into the emergency management grid and set off all 156 of the Texas city's emergency outdoor sirens. The sirens blared for nearly two hours Friday night and early Saturday. USA Today reports the Dallas 911 system "was bombarded with over 4,400 calls."
Chinden Boulevard in Garden City was backed up for hours late Saturday following a two-vehicle crash near Joplin Road. Police said the crash was called in just after 9:30 p.m. Two people were rushed to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KTVB reports a hiker had a close encounter with a mountain lion in the Boise Foothills. The caller said he was hiking with his dog near Bogus Basin Road when a mountain lion "followed him for most of his hike." Idaho Fish and Game officials said mountain lion attacks are rare and most big cats will back down if they sense a challenge. IDFG also says it's another good reason to keep dogs on a leash.
Saturday Night Live returned to the airwaves last night after a nearly month-long hiatus, and it was well worth the wait. Alec Baldwin pulled double duty: He not only returned as Donald Trump, but played Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal that has resulted in advertisers leaving his O'Reilly Factor program in droves. In the SNL skit, O'Reilly (Baldwin) thanks the few advertisers who have stuck with him, including "Dog Cocaine" and "Eliquis," described as "Cialis for horses." In a case of life imitating art, Baldwin recently waged a Twitter war with Hollywood producer Dana Brunetti over whether the actor knew his female co-star in the 2006 film Mini's First Time was underage when the two engaged in sex scenes. Baldwin says he didn't; Brunetti says he did.