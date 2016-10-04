Archaelogical Excavation at James Castle House to Begin Thursday 

click to enlarge
-
City of Boise / James Castle Collection and Archive
A team of University of Idaho anthropologists and archaeologists will undertake an exploration of the historic Castle House, named for Boise artist James Castle who lived on the property creating drawings, books and illustrations for nearly seven decades.
The researchers, who conducted previous digs near Boise's River Street
in 2015 and historic Fort Boise this past summer
, will begin their excavation Thursday, Oct. 6.
“[Castle's] home—from the family house to the outbuildings where he spent much of his time creating art to communicate with those around him—influenced how he understood the world," said Terri Schorzman, director of the Boise City Department of Arts and History. "The preservation and interpretation of this place will share James’ environment with visitors and tell the story of his life, work, family, community and, ultimately, his legacy.”
In 2016, the city of Boise announced an ambitious project to transform the Castle House at Eugene Street and Hill Road into a gallery space, artist's residence and public garden.
The excavation is scheduled to continue through Wednesday, Oct. 12 and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.