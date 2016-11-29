Search
November 29, 2016 Screen » Screen News

Moonlight Sweeps Gotham Awards, 'Iowa Caucus' of Oscar Season 

click to enlarge The three faces of Chiron: from boy to young adult to man. - A24 FILMS
  • a24 films
  • The three faces of Chiron: from boy to young adult to man.
In what has been called the "Iowa Caucus of the Oscar award season," the Gotham Independent Film Awards were handed out Monday night, kicking off the three-month march to the Oscars, which will be handed out in late February 2017.

The Gotham Awards, which have honored the films that would go on to win the Best Picture Oscar for the past two years (Birdman and Spotlight), chose Moonlight at the year's best. Moonlight also took home prizes for best ensemble cast, best director, best screenplay and the audience award.

Moonlight is already playing at The Flicks in Boise.

Casey Affleck won the Best Actor Gotham for Manchester by the Sea, which opens in Boise on Friday, Dec. 16; and Isabelle Huppert was a surprise Best Actress winner for Elle, which opens in Boise on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Gotham Awards also made the strange choice of bestowing the "career-tribute" honor to Amy Adams, who is only 42 years old. Adams is expected to be an Oscar nominee for her work in Arrival, which is already playing in Boise, or Nocturnal Animals, which should open in Boise in late December.

The Gotham Awards, now in their 26th year, are bestowed by the Independent Filmmaker Project, the largest member organization in the U.S. dedicated to independent film production.


