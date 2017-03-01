Art Around Downtown 

First Thursday is a great opportunity to see great work, and this FT is no exception.

Art Source Gallery is hosting Fantastic Felts and Fibers by Betty Maguire Hayzlett, whose colorful works explore the many facets of felt.

Evermore Prints is kicking off its juried 2017 exhibits with Painterly Destinations, landscapes of Idaho and the world by Paula Ryan.

See Nathan Field's Idiosyncratica at Flying M Coffeehouse, stunning pieces by Italian designer Maurizio Ticchi at R. Grey Gallery, photos of vintage America in Chuck Christeson's Summer Vacations Past at The Mode Lounge, and what promises to be a dynamic exhibit at Gallery Five18: The Meaning of Meaning, with work by renowned local artists Sue Latta and Christine Raymond.

More First Thursday listings on these pages and at downtownboise.org.