Artist Talk: Goran Fazil 

The country where artist Goran Fazil was born is no more. After centuries of war and the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, his home country of Yugoslavia split into four independent states, with three more nations being created by 2008.

Fazil studied at the College of Idaho, Boise State University and the University of Idaho after coming to the United States as a refugee in 1997, and he is now an art instructor at the College of Western Idaho. Using a variety of media—including animation—his work is informed by an awareness of how history repeats and what that says about the human condition.

In his artist talk on Friday, May 12 at Ming Studios, Fazil will trace the development of his work during the past 10 years—a decade of change in both his former and current home.