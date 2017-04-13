Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 12
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
Last Issue

April 13, 2017 Arts & Culture » Lit

Aslan, Boo, Nguyen and More Coming to Boise for The Cabin's 2017-2018 'Readings and Conversations' Series 

By
click to enlarge - Reza Aslan will be in Boise as part of The Cabin's Readings and Conversations series. - - LARRY D. MOORE CC BY-SA 3.0
  • Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 3.0
  • Reza Aslan will be in Boise as part of The Cabin's Readings and Conversations series.
The Cabin is bringing a new cast of literary luminaries to Boise for its 2017-2018 Readings and Conversations series:
  • Friday, Nov. 17: Reza Aslan is the author of New York Times bestseller Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth and No God but God: The Origins, Evolution, and Future of Islam. He is also the host of Rough Draft with Reza Aslan on Ovation and Believer on CNN.

  • Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018: Jesmyn Ward has written the 2011 National Book Award-winning Sing, Unburied, Sing, as well as a 2013 memoir, Men We Reaped. She also teaches creative writing at Tulane University.

  • Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018: Colson Whitehead's novel The Underground Railroad was a New York Times bestseller, as well as the winner of the 2016 National Book Award for Fiction and the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. He is also a MacArthur Fellowship and Guggenheim Fellowship recipient.

  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018: Viet Thanh Nguyen's The Sympathizer won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. His other books include Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War (which was a finalist for the National Book Award in Nonfiction and the National Book Critics Circle Award in General Nonfiction), Race and Resistance: Literature and Politics in Asian America and short story collection The Refugees.

  • Wednesday, April 25, 2018: Katherine Boo is the author of the nonfiction book Behind the Beautiful Forevers, which was a 2013 Pulitzer Prize finalist and National Book Award winner for Nonfiction. She is currently a staff writer at The New Yorker, a former reporter and editor for The Washington Post and a recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" grant.
Thursday evening, The Cabin will present Fates and Furies author Lauren Groff as the final speaker for the 2016-2017 Readings and Conversations series.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Lit »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Lit

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation