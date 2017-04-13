Aslan, Boo, Nguyen and More Coming to Boise for The Cabin's 2017-2018 'Readings and Conversations' Series 

click to enlarge
Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 3.0
Reza Aslan will be in Boise as part of The Cabin's Readings and Conversations series.
The Cabin is bringing a new cast of literary luminaries to Boise for its 2017-2018 Readings and Conversations
series:
- Friday, Nov. 17: Reza Aslan is the author of New York Times bestseller Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth and No God but God: The Origins, Evolution, and Future of Islam. He is also the host of Rough Draft with Reza Aslan on Ovation and Believer on CNN.
- Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018: Jesmyn Ward has written the 2011 National Book Award-winning Sing, Unburied, Sing, as well as a 2013 memoir, Men We Reaped. She also teaches creative writing at Tulane University.
- Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018: Colson Whitehead's novel The Underground Railroad was a New York Times bestseller, as well as the winner of the 2016 National Book Award for Fiction and the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. He is also a MacArthur Fellowship and Guggenheim Fellowship recipient.
- Tuesday, March 6, 2018: Viet Thanh Nguyen's The Sympathizer won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. His other books include Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War (which was a finalist for the National Book Award in Nonfiction and the National Book Critics Circle Award in General Nonfiction), Race and Resistance: Literature and Politics in Asian America and short story collection The Refugees.
- Wednesday, April 25, 2018: Katherine Boo is the author of the nonfiction book Behind the Beautiful Forevers, which was a 2013 Pulitzer Prize finalist and National Book Award winner for Nonfiction. She is currently a staff writer at The New Yorker, a former reporter and editor for The Washington Post and a recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" grant.
Thursday evening, The Cabin will present Fates and Furies
author Lauren Groff
as the final speaker for the 2016-2017 Readings and Conversations
series.