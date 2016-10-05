At North Junior High, Student Transportation Safety Merges Into the Fast Lane 

click to enlarge Harrison Berry

Students, faculty and staff participated in International Walk to School Day Oct. 5.

click to enlarge Harrison Berry

There have been three traffic accidents involving North Junior High students getting to and from school in the last year.

Before the morning bell rang, North Junior High School students stood in clusters around teachers and volunteers, stuffing International Walk to School Day swag into backpacks and messenger bags before hurrying to bike racks and lockers.The morning of Oct. 5, students around the Gem State were joined by political leaders and members of the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance in an effort to raise awareness about student transportation safety. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and Rep. Mike Simpson walked with Longfellow Elementary students, while Boise Mayor Dave Bieter walked to Koelsch Elementary from Winstead Park with a group of school kids.For North Junior High student counselor Julie Hambleton, it's a chance to reach out to students and the community."It's just another way to talk about the issue," she said.In addition to volunteers and prizes at the school, there were giveaways and events at Camel's Back and other city parks to bring the issue to the fore for students who walk and bike to class.According to NJH Principal Jeff Roberts, three students were involved in traffic accidents getting to and from the junior high school in the past year. The most recent incident occurred Sept. 15, but Roberts said the data doesn't tell the whole story."The tricky part with that data is kids don't report near misses," he said. "You never know what you don't know."In May for National Bike to School Day, students, faculty and North End community members unveiled an art trailer designed to slow down traffic along 15th Street, but more permanent measures are being taken to help cyclists and pedestrians be more visible to car traffic—including the installation of an on-demand crosswalk, ambient streetlights, tree trimming and a new sidewalk on the school's border with Resseguie Street.Roberts said events like National Walk to School Day and National Bike to School Day are good opportunities to teach students about commuter safety and open lines of communication between students and staff about their experiences. When it comes to community and student education about safety, he said, "In this school, we see a need."