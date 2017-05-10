Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 10
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
Last Issue

May 10, 2017 Arts & Culture » Visual Art

Attention Shutterbugs: Entry Deadline Approaching for Boise Weekly Black-and-White Photo Contest 

By
click to enlarge BOISE WEEKLY
  • Boise Weekly
The deadline for the submissions to the 15th annual Boise Weekly Black-and-White Photo Contest is fast approaching, with entries due by Wednesday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Gather up your best images in the categories of People, Places and Things, and upload them online here. Submit as many shots as you want, with a fee of $5 per entry. Fees go toward cash prizes for the top three winners in all categories.

Once the submission phase is closed, voting will open Thursday, June 1 at 2:31 p.m. and close Sunday, June 11 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be published in the Wednesday, June 15 edition of BW. One overall winner will be featured on the cover of the June 15 paper and be entered in the annual cover auction, which will take place in the fall. See last year's winners here.

Now snap to it with those snaps.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Visual Art »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Visual Art

  • Artist Talk: Goran Fazil

    Artist Talk: Goran Fazil

    Using a variety of media—including animation—his work is informed by an awareness of how history repeats and what that says about the human condition.
    • by Amy Atkins
    • May 10, 2017
  • Uli Westphal Artist Talk—Cancelled

    Uli Westphal Artist Talk—Cancelled

    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Apr 6, 2017
  • Search for Glass Eggs

    Search for Glass Eggs

    Boise Art Glass is hosting the Downtown Boise Scavenger Hunt: Search for Glass Eggs, in which hand-blown glass eggs will be hidden all over downtown Boise.
    • by Brooklyn Riepma
    • Apr 5, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation