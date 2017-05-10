Attention Shutterbugs: Entry Deadline Approaching for Boise Weekly Black-and-White Photo Contest 

click to enlarge
The deadline for the submissions to the 15th annual Boise Weekly
Black-and-White Photo Contest is fast approaching, with entries due by Wednesday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Gather up your best images in the categories of People, Places and Things, and upload them online here
. Submit as many shots as you want, with a fee of $5 per entry. Fees go toward cash prizes for the top three winners in all categories.
Once the submission phase is closed, voting will open Thursday, June 1 at 2:31 p.m. and close Sunday, June 11 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be published in the Wednesday, June 15 edition of BW.
One overall winner will be featured on the cover of the June 15 paper and be entered in the annual cover auction, which will take place in the fall. See last year's winners here
.
Now snap to it with those snaps.