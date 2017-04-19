Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
April 19, 2017 Arts & Culture

Ballet Idaho: Peter Pan 

By
“First star to the right and straight on ’til morning.”

Steve Smith

"First star to the right and straight on 'til morning."

    Ballet Idaho: Peter Pan @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    Fri., April 21, 8 p.m. and Sat., April 22, 2 & 8 p.m. $38-$58
Peter Pan was born—literally, as a wee baby—in the 1902 novel The Little White Bird by J.M. Barrie. The Scottish poet apparently couldn't give him up, as Pan appeared and reappeared in Barrie's work until 1911, when he adapted his play, Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, into the novel Peter and Wendy.

That makes Peter Pan 115 years old; still, he has never fully grown up. Likewise, audiences are never too old to fly away to Neverland, with its Lost Boys, pirates, Tinker Bell and dangerous croc.

The tale gets yet another treatment, this time from Ballet Idaho, with a production choreographed by Peter Anastos and set to music by Camron DeLeone at the Morrison Center. It's timeless entertainment for all ages—even 115-year-olds.

