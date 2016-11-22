Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Gift Guide 2016 Tue. Nov. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 16
Last Issue

November 22, 2016 News » Citydesk

Bank of the Cascades Acquired by First Interstate Bank 

By
Bank of the Cascades, W. Idaho Street, Boise. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Google Street View
  • Bank of the Cascades, W. Idaho Street, Boise.
Bank of the Cascades, with twelve branches in the Treasure Valley, has been bought out by Montana-based First Interstate Bank. The acquisition, which included cash and stock, was valued at approximately $589 million and extends First Interstate's reach across Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Bank of the Cascades, headquartered in Bend, Ore., has 50 offices in Idaho, Oregon and Washington, and reported total assets of $3.2 billion, deposits of $2.7 billion and loans of $2.1 billion.

If the acquisition is approved by the feds, Bank of the Cascade shareholders will receive 0.14864 shares of First Interstate common stock and $1.91 in cash for each share of Cascade common stock they hold. Cascade shareholders are expected to own approximately 20 percent of outstanding capital stock of First Interstate once the transaction is complete.

The boards of directors at each company have unanimously approved the transaction. The acquisition is expected to be final, pending regulatory approval, by mid-2017, according to a company statement.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • Thanksgiving's Huge Carbon Footprint

    Thanksgiving's Huge Carbon Footprint

    "Cranberries, potatoes and turkeys for Thanksgiving often travel 1,500 to 2,500 miles from the farm," according to the Worldwatch Institute. That's about 25 percent farther than food items traveled only two decades ago.
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 22, 2016
  • <i>Press-Tribune</i>: No Campaign Finance Transparency in Failed CWI Bond Campaign

    Press-Tribune: No Campaign Finance Transparency in Failed CWI Bond Campaign

    By the end of Election Day, Nov. 8, a so-called "awareness campaign," trumpeting the importance of CWI began appearing on television, online and in Treasure Valley newspapers.
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 22, 2016
  • Thanksgiving 2016: Planes, Trains and... Well, You Know

    Thanksgiving 2016: Planes, Trains and... Well, You Know

    AAA Idaho projects 255,000 Idahoans will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, with 227,000 traveling by motor vehicle. AAA says volume across the Rocky Mountain region may see as many 3.5 million travelers.
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 21, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation