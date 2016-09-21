Drinking with your dog used to be a feature of sad-bastard country songs. That was before the craft beer movement came along with its inviting taprooms and dog-friendly policies.

Make plans to hit the B'Arc n Brew Craft Beer Festival with your best furry friend and take part in southwest Idaho's biggest dog-friendly craft brew fest. There, you'll find offerings from more than a half-dozen local and regional craft breweries; vendors; a dog parade and costume contest; and music from The Oliphants, Critter Soup, Deviant Kin, Steep Creek, Andrew Sheppard Band and Like a Rocket.

For the price of admission you'll get a tasting mug and eight tickets. Proceeds benefit employment opportunities for people with disabilities at The Arc Idaho.