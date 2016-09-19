BASE Jumper Breaks World Record With 61 Jumps Off Perrine Bridge 

click to enlarge
Denver native Danny Weiland began BASE jumping off the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls at 9:30 a.m. last Friday. By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Weiland leaped from the Perrine Bridge for his 61st time, breaking the world record for the number of BASE jumps in a 24-hour period. Weiland broke the previous record—57 jumps—set in September 2005 by Miles Daisher.
Jumping that much is quite a feat, but the Twin Falls Times-News reports
Weiland also had to climb back up the bridge each time. The Times-News
estimated the distance from the landing zone to the bridge to be 486 feet. All told, Weiland climbed nearly 30,000 feet over
the 24-hour period, higher than the equivalent of Mount Everest.
"World record crushed!" Weiland wrote on his Facebook page.
"I've said it before and I will say it again... I have the most amazing group of friends in the whole world and I do not know what I did to deserve all of you but I'm glad I did something."
Nearly 20 volunteers helped Weiland pack parachutes through the jump-a-thon. The Times-News
reports the volunteers rotated 13 parachutes so Weiland wouldn't have to wait to repack for each jump.