Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 7
Last Issue

September 19, 2016 News » Citydesk

BASE Jumper Breaks World Record With 61 Jumps Off Perrine Bridge 

By
click to enlarge The Perrine Bridge over the Snake River. - JBINDY2, CC BY 3.0
  • Jbindy2, CC by 3.0
  • The Perrine Bridge over the Snake River.
Denver native Danny Weiland began BASE jumping off the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls at 9:30 a.m. last Friday. By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Weiland leaped from the Perrine Bridge for his 61st time, breaking the world record for the number of BASE jumps in a 24-hour period. Weiland broke the previous record—57 jumps—set in September 2005 by Miles Daisher.

Jumping that much is quite a feat, but the Twin Falls Times-News reports Weiland also had to climb back up the bridge each time. The Times-News estimated the distance from the landing zone to the bridge to be 486 feet. All told, Weiland climbed nearly 30,000 feet over 
click to enlarge Danny Weiland jumped from the Perrine Bridge 61 times in 24 hours. - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • Danny Weiland jumped from the Perrine Bridge 61 times in 24 hours.
the 24-hour period, higher than the equivalent of Mount Everest.

"World record crushed!" Weiland wrote on his Facebook page. "I've said it before and I will say it again... I have the most amazing group of friends in the whole world and I do not know what I did to deserve all of you but I'm glad I did something."

Nearly 20 volunteers helped Weiland pack parachutes through the jump-a-thon. The Times-News reports the volunteers rotated 13 parachutes so Weiland wouldn't have to wait to repack for each jump.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation