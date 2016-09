BASE Jumper Breaks World Record With 61 Jumps Off Perrine Bridge 

click to enlarge Jbindy2, CC by 3.0

The Perrine Bridge over the Snake River.

click to enlarge Facebook

Danny Weiland jumped from the Perrine Bridge 61 times in 24 hours.

Denver native Danny Weiland began BASE jumping off the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls at 9:30 a.m. last Friday. By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Weiland leaped from the Perrine Bridge for his 61st time, breaking the world record for the number of BASE jumps in a 24-hour period. Weiland broke the previous record—57 jumps—set in September 2005 by Miles Daisher.Jumping that much is quite a feat, but the Twin Falls Times-News reports Weiland also had to climb back up the bridge each time. Theestimated the distance from the landing zone to the bridge to be 486 feet. All told, Weiland climbed nearly 30,000 feet overthe 24-hour period, higher than the equivalent of Mount Everest."World record crushed!" Weiland wrote on his Facebook page. "I've said it before and I will say it again... I have the most amazing group of friends in the whole world and I do not know what I did to deserve all of you but I'm glad I did something."Nearly 20 volunteers helped Weiland pack parachutes through the jump-a-thon. Thereports the volunteers rotated 13 parachutes so Weiland wouldn't have to wait to repack for each jump.