Basque Market Closed Feb. 13-22 for Trip to Basque Country 

If you hate running out of astobiza txakoli (wine), idiazabal (cheese), chorizo (sausage)—or any of the other hundreds of food and household items at the Basque Market, you better stock up now: Market co-owners Tara and Tony Eiguren are taking their staff on a tour of Euskadi (Basque Country). The shop will be closed Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 13-Feb. 22, and will reopen for regular business Thursday, Feb. 23."Our goal at The Basque Market has always been to bring the Basque country to Boise and provide our customers with the feel of Euskadi without leaving home," wrote Tara in an email. "This trip will provide our staff the opportunity to experience the culture firsthand and be able to better replicate the ambiance,food and experiences."On the group's agenda is a host of opportunities to learn about Basque wine, cheese, culture and more. Tara explained what each stop means for both her group and her customers here in the City of Trees. Below are few:Onati—"Many of the Boise Basques have a connection to this old university town. Onati-Boise Student Exchanges began back in the 1970s."Idiazabal cheese maker tour—"It's the quintessential Basque sheep milk cheese."

Oiharte and Beriziartua Sagardotegui—"A cider house where we will see the process of making Basque cider along with the proper way to drink and even pour this Basque staple."

Donostia (San Sebastian)—"[This] beautiful coastal town is the gastro home of pintxos, tapas and avant guard cuisine. We'll visit txakoli bodegas."



Basque Coast/Lekeitio—"We'll get a less touristy view of Basque life. Lekeito is where Tony's family is from, and many other Boise Basques have a tie to this quaint town right on the Bay of Biscay."

Gernika (Gernika-Lomo)—"We'll see Basque Parliament, the Tree of Gernika, and the bridge and market where the 1937 Bombing of Gernika took place."

There will be several opportunities to see what the travelers return home with, including, as always, First Thursday festivities and a special Friday Night Dinner Friday, March 3, featuring "delicacies inspired by the trip and wines from Camino Alto, Bodegas Las Orcas and Oiharte Cider."



"Dayne Bower, originally of Boise and now from Onati, will be following us home to introduce these fine wines and how they pair with our selection," Tara wrote.