Basque Market Closed Feb. 13-22 for Trip to Basque Country 

Oiharte and Beriziartua Sagardotegui—"A cider house where we will see the process of making Basque cider along with the proper way to drink and even pour this Basque staple."
Donostia (San Sebastian)—"[This] beautiful coastal town is the gastro home of pintxos, tapas and avant guard cuisine. We'll visit txakoli bodegas."
Basque Coast/Lekeitio—"We'll get a less touristy view of Basque life. Lekeito is where Tony's family is from, and many other Boise Basques have a tie to this quaint town right on the Bay of Biscay."
Gernika (Gernika-Lomo)—"We'll see Basque Parliament, the Tree of Gernika, and the bridge and market where the 1937 Bombing of Gernika took place."
There will be several opportunities to see what the travelers return home with, including, as always, First Thursday festivities and a special Friday Night Dinner Friday, March 3, featuring "delicacies inspired by the trip and wines from Camino Alto, Bodegas Las Orcas and Oiharte Cider."
"Dayne Bower, originally of Boise and now from Onati, will be following us home to introduce these fine wines and how they pair with our selection," Tara wrote.
Comments are closed.