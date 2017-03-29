Even if you haven't played them all from Soho down to Brighton, you too can be a pinball wizard at Woodland Empire Ale Craft's Battle RoyALE Pinball Tournament. All ages and abilities are welcome to test their skills—no entry fee required—in this IFPA competition.

Show up at the brewery by 3 p.m. for the start of a three-hour qualification period. After up to three games per machine, the top eight point scorers will go paddle to paddle in a best two-out-of-three elimination round. Finalists will then duke it out in a best three-out-of-five competition. Sponsored by Treasure Valley Pinball, the machines include Addams Family, Aerosmith, Dracula and Game of Thrones. Woodland Empire will be pouring beverages and, (wizard bonus) if all that pinballing gives you a hunger, Manfred's is there to give you fuel.