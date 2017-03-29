Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 29
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
Last Issue

March 29, 2017 Rec & Sports » Play

Battle RoyALE Pinball Tournament 

By
Play the silver ball.

123RF

Play the silver ball.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Battle RoyALE Pinball Tournament @ Woodland Empire Ale Craft

    • Sat., April 1, 3-8 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Even if you haven't played them all from Soho down to Brighton, you too can be a pinball wizard at Woodland Empire Ale Craft's Battle RoyALE Pinball Tournament. All ages and abilities are welcome to test their skills—no entry fee required—in this IFPA competition.

Show up at the brewery by 3 p.m. for the start of a three-hour qualification period. After up to three games per machine, the top eight point scorers will go paddle to paddle in a best two-out-of-three elimination round. Finalists will then duke it out in a best three-out-of-five competition. Sponsored by Treasure Valley Pinball, the machines include Addams Family, Aerosmith, Dracula and Game of Thrones. Woodland Empire will be pouring beverages and, (wizard bonus) if all that pinballing gives you a hunger, Manfred's is there to give you fuel.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Woodland Empire Ale Craft

More Play »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Play

  • FIRST Idaho Robotics Competition Regional

    FIRST Idaho Robotics Competition Regional

    Teams from 35 high schools will run their ’bots through a series of challenges, hoping to advance to the nationals
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Mar 29, 2017
  • Treasure Valley Roller Derby

    Treasure Valley Roller Derby

    Boise River Rollers will face off against the Gallatin Roller Girlz, and the Owyhee Outlaws will ride against the Sawtooth Sirens for points and glory.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Mar 22, 2017
  • Monster Jam 2017

    Monster Jam 2017

    It's freaking epic.
    • by Sami Edge
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • More »

Popular Events

  • Obstacle Course Relay Renegade @ Parkcenter Park

    • Sat., April 22, 9 a.m. $35

  • Anthony Lakes Open @ Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort

    • Thursdays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Through April 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through April 2 FREE-$35

  • 2017 Spring Breakout Series @ Bob's Bicycles

    • Through April 1, Sat., April 1, 8:30 a.m., Sat., April 15, 8:30 a.m. and Sat., April 29, 8:30 a.m. $20-$35, $100-$105 3-race serues
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation