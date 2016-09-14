Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
September 14, 2016 Arts » Stage

BCT Glam Gala 

Sometimes, it takes a trans rock goddess to explain the origin of love.

For all the innovative, modern productions Boise Contemporary Theater has presented over the years, it has never staged a full-blown musical—a statement that will soon be false.

BCT opens its 2016-17 season with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, an award-winning stage musical and film by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask. BCT will celebrate its season opening and raise funds with a Glam Gala on Saturday, Sept. 17, where guests can kick up their heels at the kick off with cocktails, a silent auction and a performance featuring the cast of Hedwig, followed by dinner and a live auction. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight—but that's the high price of beauty.

