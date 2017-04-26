Be a Vendor at The Boise Weekly Big Le Boise (Saturday, June 24) 

click to enlarge photo by Kelsey Hawes

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter at the 2016 Big Le Boise giving a lovely speech about how vital Boise Weekly is to the local community.





Are you an artist, artisan, maker or representative of a business or organization? Are you interested in having a booth at The Big Le Boise? Good, because Boise Weekly is accepting applications from arts/crafts and food vendors for The Big Le Boise, our annual celebration of our community.



The fun, family friendly fest is on Saturday, June 4, noon-8 p.m., at the corner of Broad Street and Sixth Street, right outside BWHQ.



Details on how to apply for a booth below...

• Deadline for applications is Wednesday, May 3.

• Preference will be given to vendors who participated last year.

• Vendors will be notified via email of acceptance by Wednesday, May 10.

• Cost is $125 per booth space (all booth spaces are a maximum 10-feet by 10-feet, and BW will not take any percentage of your sales). You may request more than one space, just include a reason for the request.

• Fees must be paid and the contract must be signed by Friday, May 19, or the space will be offered to the next person on the waiting list.

Because it’s our event, Boise Weekly reserves the right to reject any application and/or item, and no vendors will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages of any kind. Only authorized vendors with proper permits from the Health Department may sell food items, and those permits must be submitted to Boise Weekly with your application. Only items described in your application may be sold and/or distributed.

Mail your application to Boise Weekly, 523 Broad St., Boise, ID 83702 or email it to bingo@boiseweekly.com. In addition, please email three images in JPG format of examples of the work or items you plan to sell/market in your booth to bingo@boiseweekly.com.





No canopies, chairs, tables or power will be provided. Vendors must provide a copy of sales tax and other necessary permits. Permits must be provided to BW prior to set up.

Terms of Agreement

•BW will provide Form ST-124 to all vendors. Vendors are responsible for sales, payments and remittance of sales tax.

•There is no guaranteed exclusivity of group or business type. All groups and businesses are welcome to apply.

•Setup begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, and should be completed by 11:30 a.m.

•The Big Le Boise starts at noon and ends at 8 p.m.

•Tear down/cleanup begins at 8:30 p.m. and must be completed by 10 p.m.

•Vehicles will not be allowed in the festival area after set-up. Plan accordingly for parking

•Each booth space is 10-feet by 10-feet. Any additional space necessary must be booked in advance or it may not be available.

•Booths and contents should be aesthetically pleasing, professional looking and well-maintained.

•BW will have final approval and placement of all booths.

•Food vendors must supply proper permits from the Health Department.

•No glass containers allowed.

All vendors and exhibitors are required to breakdown, clear and clean up their individual exhibits and spaces. The city requires the street be left in the same condition as it was before the festival, and the future availability of this event will be determined by how well we follow that directive.