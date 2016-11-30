Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
November 30, 2016 Arts » Stage

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical 

A beautiful life on stage.

Courtesy Morrison Center

A beautiful life on stage.

Four-time Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Idaho resident Carole King came from humble beginnings. Born in Manhattan to a firefighter and a teacher, King climbed her way up the ranks of the songwriting biz, selling her first song at age 16, then writing with her husband for a decade before picking up the mic and becoming a singer-songwriter legend.

The acclaimed Broadway production Beautiful: The Carole King Musical explores these, and other aspects, of King's ascent to fame. The musical, which has won a Tony Award and Grammy for its soundtrack, will be at the Morrison Center for the next week. Enjoy a musical filled with King's biggest hits, and educate yourself on the making of a legend.

