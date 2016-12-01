Search
December 01, 2016 Arts » Culture

Bedeck the Walls With Holiday Bazaar at Art Zone 208 

click to enlarge 10887255_398179647006950_2265109875450411716_o.jpg

Art Zone 208, via Facebook

It's starting to get cold out there, and without art to warm them, the walls in your home are getting chilly, too. ArtZone208 has a wall-warming holiday cure: the Holiday Bazaar.

Join the AZ208 team Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., for appetizers and live music—but most of all for art by the likes of John Killmaster, Mike Moser, Stephanie Gunderson, Nancy Bouge, Anita Quick and many, many more.

To learn more, call 208-322-9464 or visit the shop at 3113 N. Cole Rd. in Boise next to the Library at Cole and Ustick.

