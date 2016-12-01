Bedeck the Walls With Holiday Bazaar at Art Zone 208 



To learn more, call 208-322-9464 or visit the shop at 3113 N. Cole Rd. in Boise next to the Library at Cole and Ustick.

It's starting to get cold out there, and without art to warm them, the walls in your home are getting chilly, too. ArtZone208 has a wall-warming holiday cure: the Holiday Bazaar.Join the AZ208 team Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., for appetizers and live music—but most of all for art by the likes of John Killmaster, Mike Moser, Stephanie Gunderson, Nancy Bouge, Anita Quick and many, many more.