March 31, 2017 News » Citydesk

Beer, Deer and Gear to Benefit Idaho Public Lands 

By

IDAHO BHA CHAPTER
  • Idaho BHA Chapter
Your unwanted (or no longer needed) outdoor equipment will be much appreciated at Beer, Deer and Gear, a one-day consignment sale fundraiser sponsored Saturday by Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

Payette Brewing Co. will host the event at its downtown Boise taproom. Nonprofit BHA advocates for the preservation of federal land management, keeping lands available for the public’s use.

“If you look at the track records of state management of lands, they tend to be sold off and not accessible to people in the long run,” said BHA spokesman Randy King (and longtime Boise Weekly contributor).

King said sellers are invited to bring almost any of their outdoor gear, and they get to pick a price for their items and a donation amount. At least 25 percent of proceeds will go to BHA. The only items not allowed are guns. Additionally, sellers must be present to sell any knives or bows.

“We’re a nonprofit group, and we do conservation projects with the money,” said King. “We spend the money on public property for maintaining it, cleaning it and advocating for it.”

Food trucks will be onsite at the event, featuring wild game appetizers provided by BHA. Payette beers will also be available for purchase, with 20 percent of the beer profits from noon–6 p.m. donated to BHA.

BHA will accept items for the sale from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, and the sales will take place from noon–6 p.m.
