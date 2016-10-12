Beer Events 

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Free Beer Tasting—Every Wednesday. 7-8 p.m. FREE. Brewer's Haven, 1795 S. Vista Ave., 208-991-4677, brewerhaven.com

Saturday, Oct. 15

Barbarian Brewing One-Year Anniversary—Help Barbarian Brewing celebrate its first birthday with 20 beers on tap, including Big Bad Funky Wolf, Mystery Barrel Sour 1.0, Bourbon Barrel Sour Porter, Sour Noir, and Belgian Golden Strong with Plums and Apricots. Plus FunkShine bottle release, special bottle releases from the cellar, live music by Alturas and First Chair from 4-7 p.m., and Wetos Locos and Mister BBQ food trucks. For 21 and older. 3-10 p.m., FREE. Barbarian Brewing, 5270 E. Chinden Blvd., Garden City, barbarianbrewing.com

Fallapalooza—Come to celebrate a good cause, stay for the beer from featured brewery Sockeye at this event celebrating the Women's and Children's Alliance. Includes a silent auction and donation drive for the WCA, plus two pie-eating contests, live entertainment and guest speakers, kids area, food, beer/wine garden, and a marketplace, featuring local businesses and artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m, FREE. Ann Morrison Park, 1000 N. Americana Blvd., fallapalooza.com

Mad Swede Brewing Grand Opening Party—Join Mad Swede Brewing Company for its official grand opening party. Stop by for raffles, games, prizes, food trucks, live music and more. The brewery will be open from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. and events begin at 4 p.m. Follow on social media (@madswedebrewing) for updates. 4 p.m.-midnight, FREE. Mad Swede Brewing Company; 2772 S. Cole Road, Ste. 140; 208-922-6883; madswedebrewing.com

Monday, Oct. 17

Payette Brewing Kegs 4 Kause—Payette will donate 50 percent of tap sales to the Bogus Basin Ski Patrol. 5-10 p.m., FREE. Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., 208-344-0011, payettebrewing.com

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Beer Brat Fundraiser—Grab some eats and sip some suds while supporting a bushel of local charitable organizations. Organized by the Rotary Club of Boise, the event features beer from Powderhaus Brewing Company and Bier:Thirty; food from Big Mike's Tids and Bits, The Refuge Restaurant and Lounge, and Franz Bakery Outlet; and music from Spencer Batt. 5-8 p.m., $15-30. Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City, 208-376-4026, powderhausebrewing.com

Wednesday, Oct. 19

PreFunk Brewery Tour—PreFunk Beer Bar and Boise Beer Tours join up to offer a tour of eastern Oregon breweries, including Beer Valley, Prodigal Son, Mt. Emily, Bull Ridge and Barley Browns. Tour includes about 100 ounces of beer, 6-oz. commemorative taster glass and discounts along the way. Sign up at PreFunk (1100 W. Front St.) and meet at Payette Brewing Company (733 S. Pioneer St.) at 9 a.m. Tour returns at 9:30 p.m. Only 12 seats available. 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m., $150. Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., 208-344-0011, payettebrewing.com

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Tree Creek Brewing Tasting—7-8 p.m., FREE. Brewer's Haven, 1795 S. Vista Ave., 208-991-4677, brewerhaven.com

Saturday, October 29

RIP Release/Halloween Party—Check out the release of County Line Brewing's winter seasonal release, the RIP Russian Imperial Stout. Aging in Idaho Whiskey Company bourbon barrels since spring, the 10.5 percent ABV warmer represents County Line's first bottle release. A limited amount of the 2015 RIP will also be available for a vertical tasting. Join the costume contest for sweet prizes, plus enjoy Halloween-themed snacks and a surprise concoction from the resident mad (beer) scientist. 6-10 p.m., FREE. County Line Brewing, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., 208-830-2456, countylinebrewing.com

Monday, Oct. 31

Geeks Who Drink Halloween—Enjoy $3 pints and happy hour pricing on apps for a Halloween edition of trivia at Edge Brewing Co. Wear a costume and you'll be offered specials. Enter the costume contest and you'll get the chance to win awesome prizes. 7:30-9:30 p.m., FREE. Edge Brewing Co., 525 N. Steelhead Way, 208-995-2979, edgebrew.com

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Payette Brewing Tasting—7-8 p.m., FREE. Brewer's Haven, 1795 S. Vista Ave., 208-991-4677, brewerhaven.com

Saturday, November 12

Pray for Snow—10 Barrel Brewing's annual pre-winter blowout comes to Boise with a rocking party featuring bands, giveaways, a rail jam and, of course, plenty of beer—including the brewery's popular Pray for Snow winter ale. Times and prices TBA. 10 Barrel Brewing, 830 W. Bannock St., 208-344-5870, 10barrel.com

Friday, Nov. 25

Payette Brewing Company Black Friday—For the fifth year in a row, celebrate dark beers with special tappings of aged kegs of stout and porter from across the Northwest, plus offerings from local breweries, food, music and more. 1-10 p.m., $TBA. Payette Brewing Company, 733 South Pioneer St., 208-344-0011, payettebrewing.com