Behold! El Gallo Giro's All-You-Can-Eat Taco Bar 

Harrison Berry
Tremble in hunger at the sight of tacos from El Gallo Giro's all-you-can-eat taco bar.
To Yankovic a phrase from Madonna's "Like a Prayer": Lunch is a mystery. No-one should dine alone. All-you-can-eat tacos call your name, and it feels like home.
El Gallo Giro
opened on Main Street in June and its succulent street tacos rapidly became staple late-night weekend fare for the Sixth and Main crowd.
The new downtown Mexican food spot, however, has another ace up its sleeve: an all-you-can-eat lunch-hour taco bar, featuring fresh corn and flour tortillas; skirt steak, ground beef, seasoned chicken and pork; and all the right toppings.
At $7.95, it's one of the smoking-est lunch deals in town and the tacos are scrumptious, but feast responsibly—eat too many and you could get sidelined by a siesta in the middle of your workday.