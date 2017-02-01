Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
Last Issue

February 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Belegarth Medieval Combat Society 

By
Don’t just read Game of Thrones at the library, live it.

Courtesy Belegarth

Don’t just read Game of Thrones at the library, live it.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Find Your Hobby: Belegarth Medieval Combat Society @ Boise Public Library at Hillcrest

    • Wed., Feb. 1, 7-8:30 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Have you ever felt as if this time in history doesn't quite fit your medieval soul? Are you filled with a desire to chop through your enemies like kindling, capture a castle and declare yourself the mightiest warrior of all? If you answered yes to any of the above, you might enjoy some role play. Try your hand at being a medieval monster or warrior with the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society—a national group of people who make medieval and/or fantasy outfits and club each other with squishy weapons. The local group will give an introduction to the ways of Belegarth, then get down to battle in the Hillcrest Library. There will be extra gear for newbies who want to join the fight, and warriors of all ages are invited to participate—but extra young soldiers should come with their parental guard units.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Boise Public Library At Hillcrest

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation