Have you ever felt as if this time in history doesn't quite fit your medieval soul? Are you filled with a desire to chop through your enemies like kindling, capture a castle and declare yourself the mightiest warrior of all? If you answered yes to any of the above, you might enjoy some role play. Try your hand at being a medieval monster or warrior with the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society—a national group of people who make medieval and/or fantasy outfits and club each other with squishy weapons. The local group will give an introduction to the ways of Belegarth, then get down to battle in the Hillcrest Library. There will be extra gear for newbies who want to join the fight, and warriors of all ages are invited to participate—but extra young soldiers should come with their parental guard units.