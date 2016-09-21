Belgian Blitz 

If you can't find a Belgian beer you like, then you don't like beer. They run the gamut from light blonde ales to heavy tripels and everything in between. Here, for your consideration, are three distinct Belgian style ales: a witbier from Belgium's De Brabandere, a saison from Chicago's Goose Island and a strong dark ale from California's Heretic Brewing.

Goose Island 2016 Sofie Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale, $3-$3.80

Originally brewed to refresh Belgian farm laborers during the harvest, this saison is delicious in all seasons. A hazy straw in the glass with a thin head, it's filled with ripe citrus and fresh grass aromas with a touch of spice. A hit of pepper colors the palate that's a mix of lightly tart lemon, grainy malt and herb. Just a bit of Brett comes through on the finish.

Heretic Torment, $9-$11.70

There's a ruby tinge to this coffee colored ale, topped with a thin tan froth. The aromas are a heady blend of biscuit, malt and dried fruit. Big and boozy in the mouth, you get sweet malt, toffee, fig, date and creamy espresso. The buttery finish lingers on and on. At 10 percent alcohol, it's definitely a brew to sip and savor—winter's coming.

De Brabandere Wittekerke Wild, $3-$3.80

A lightly cloudy, very pale lemon drop colored pour, the head is thin but persistent, leaving decent lacing. Opens with an earthy funk on the nose that gives way to ripe lemon and stone fruit. It's an exceptionally refreshing quaff with creamy lemon and lime flavors and a softly sour finish. A great choice as we segue into fall.