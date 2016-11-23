Belinda Bowler, Nov. 26, Surel's Place 

Belinda Bowler's name seems as familiar in the local music scene as her voice is rich, so it was surprising to learn Trumpet Vine (self-released, 2015) was her first album in more than 20 years. In Bowler's description of the album on CDBaby.com, the singer-songwriter explains how after years of "trying to make ends meet ... playing in bars community stages and concert halls," she changed course and became an elementary school teacher. Music continued to be part of her life but it wasn't until a few years ago, she "stepped out of the classroom" and "and returned to that which has been at the core of my life, my solace, my offering: music." Bowler will share her offering on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a special one-night only concert at and benefiting Surel's Place, a nonprofit that provides an artist residency program with space for living, working and events—a portion of the ticket price is tax deductible. The intimate concert (seating is extremely limited) experience includes wine and hors d'oeuvres and the opportunity to get to know Bowler and the songs on Trumpet Vine—of which a reviewer wrote, "her song selection, voice and playing combine in a magic elixir that will mesmerize your soul."