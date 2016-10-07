Ben's Crow Inn Serves Final Steaks, Clams and Brew This Weekend 

Ben's Crow Inn has been an East Boise destination for nearly 70 years and, for almost a half-century, was owned by Clavis "Ben" and Connie Hamilton. Business slowed, however, as construction ramped up in the surrounding Harris Ranch neighborhood. A year ago, the Hamiltons decided it was time to retire and, though their hope was for another restaurateur to take the keys, they couldn't strike a deal. Instead, developers were anxious to step in and take what they considered to be a prime parcel of property for more housing.
When DevCo Real Estate and developer Jim Conger first brought their concept of so-called Tahoe Homes to the property, a number of East Boise neighbors balked
, stretching an April meeting of the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission into three hours. P&Z commissioners couldn't come to an agreement, thus kicking the can to the Boise City Council. When council members took up the issue in July, they asked developers to come back with some kind of compromise on their proposed development.
After offering a piece of the property to the Boise Parks and Recreation Department to serve as a paved parking lot/public connection to the Boise Greenbelt, developers got the green light to proceed with plans for a 24-home subdivision on the nearly four-acre property.
This weekend, Ben's Crow Inn will close for good, serving their last steamed clams, finger steaks and cold beer sometime around 11 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. Demolition and construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
[image-2]