UPDATE: Judge Delays Start of Bergdahl Court Martial to May 2017 

U.S. Army
U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl
UPDATE:
Nov. 14, 2016, 12 p.m.
A military judge has ordered the pending court martial hearing of Idaho native and U.S. Amy Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl be delayed several months, rescheduling the military trial from February 2017 to May 2017.
ABC News reports
Army Col. Jeffrey Nance delayed the trail to May after government prosecutors requested more time to retrieve classified evidence that had been requested by Bergdahl's defense team. Bergdahl's lawyers also told the judge they were still waiting for software, hardware and specialized security equipment that would allow them to review what was described as "sensitive material."
Meanwhile, prosecutors were also arguing Monday to allow evidence of two soldiers who said they were wounded while trying to rescue and/or gather information about Berdahl's whereabouts during his five-year capture by the Taliban. ABC News reports the judge heard testimony from a U.S. Army officer who said he witnessed another soldier shot in the head during a 2009 search for Bergdahl. Tesimony was to resume Monday afternoon.
ORIGINAL POST
: Nov.14, 2016, 9 a.m.
Idaho native and U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected back in a military courtroom at Fort Bragg, N.C. this morning, where he's expected to be the focus of a general court martial in 2017 on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
In today's pretrial hearing, a military judge may delay Bergdahl's court martial.
Nearly a year ago, prosecutors said Bergdahl would face charges
in connection with his June 2009 disappearance from a combat post in Afghanistan and subsequent capture by the Taliban.
After Bergdahl went missing
in Paktika Province, he spent five years as a captive before being freed in May 2014
following a prisoner swap that angered members of Congress and some troops in his former unit. The Hailey native was released in exchange for five Taliban leaders held at Guantanamo Bay. After an investigation into the circumstances of his capture, Bergdahl was charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
The Fayetteville Observer in North Carolina reports
a military judge could hear several arguments on different motions Monday, including the government's request to delay the start date of the court martial from February 2017 to May 2017. Lawyers say they need more time to continue gathering thousands of classified documents for the defense.