Best Local Bar 

Neurolux

Going to Neurolux is like stepping into another world. It's a black, shoebox-shaped hole in the wall that's cool and shady even on the sunniest of days. Full of colorful characters and music almost every night of the week, it's Boise's version of the Mos Eisley Cantina, complete with inexpensive drinks, one of the most inviting patios in town and nerd triggers galore. neurolux.com

2nd Place: Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar—This downtown Thai food joint is rightly beloved for its Asian fusion fare, but a piping-hot plate of pad se-ew or curry pairs brilliantly with cocktails served from Mai Thai's impressive tropical-themed bar, where trained bartenders whip up everything from classic martinis to elaborate Tiki-style beverages with ease. Find out why this place has been a standard on the Best of Boise list for a decade. maithaigroup.com

3rd Place: Rudy's Pub and Grill—When the big game's on, Rudy's Pub and Grill is where Boise goes to watch it. Steadfastly refusing to overdo the sports bar thing, Rudy's keeps it simple with a menu of standard pub fare, cold beer (see Best Local Ice Cold Beer) and plenty of televisions. rudyspubandgrill.com