Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
Best Local Brunch 

Goldy's Breakfast Bistro

Sometimes breakfast can turn into brunch at Goldy's—not only because the ambiance is so inviting, but sometimes you'll have to wait well into the midday hours for a table. That's not a bad thing, though. What better way to spend a lazy morning than drinking coffee with your new best friends out on the sidewalk? goldysbreakfastbistro.com

2nd Place: Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery—Combine one of the best patios in Boise with a lovely Basque Block location, a special weekend menu of a la carte items alongside four varieties of eggs Benedict and craft cocktails from the nation's first restaurant distillery, and you have the recipe for a brunch truly worthy of the name. bardenay.com

3rd Place: Red Feather Lounge—Start with oatmeal souffle or breakfast beignets, then dig into a kale scramble, chicken in a biscuit or breakfast pizza. Don't forget the all-important weekend morning tipple with a range of mimosas and bloody marys. Good thing brunch at Red Feather extends through lunch. bcrfl.com

Previous Winners

