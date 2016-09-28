Search
BOB Bars & Nightlife

Best Local Gay Club 

The Balcony Club

For more than a decade, The Balcony Club has taken home first place for Best Local Gay Club. Though there are other LGBT-friendly bars in town, The Balcony takes the cake with its vast dance floor, extensive bar and central location. thebalconyclub.com

2nd Pace: Lucky Dog Tavern—This hideaway features live entertainment like drag shows, pub games and more, but has a more relaxed, intimate vibe than the clubbing scene. It has been a mainstay of the LGBT community for years. luckydogtavern.com

3rd Place: Neurolux—On top of being a much-beloved bar with a thriving patio scene and music venue, Neurolux also ranks as one of Boise's most LGBT-friendly nightspots. neurolux.com

