Best Local Happy hour 

Barbacoa

Whether they're looking for margaritas to chase their table-side guacamole or beer with friends on the back patio overlooking the lake, Boiseans have chosen this glitzy east Boise hot spot's happy hour as their favorite. With buy-one-get-one happy hours daily, Barbacoa's is a no-brainer. barbacoa-boise.com

2nd Place: Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar—An extensive specialty rum cocktail menu, BOGO

drinks and appetizer specials make Mai Thai's one of the hottest happy hour deals in town. maithaigroup.com

3rd Place: Jaker's Bar and Grill—Folks in Meridian know happy hours aren't just about low-cost drinks. Jaker's drops $3 off its appetizer menu, which includes unusual goodies like gorgonzola fries, crab stuffed mushrooms, cheddar bacon skins and "dragon tails"—chicken tenders glazed in a spicy Asian-inspired sauce. jakers.com