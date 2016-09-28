Best Local Ice Cold Beer 

Rudy's Pub and Grill

Rudy's Pub was a high-flier on Boise Weekly's Coldest Beer list. When we discontinued that special edition, this Meridian watering hole floated to the top of the Ice Cold Beer category like bubbles to the top of a fresh-poured pint of Bud Light. rudyspubandgrill.com

2nd Place: Enrique's Mexican Restaurant—For almost two decades, Enrique's has been a jewel in the crown of Kuna's food scene, with authentic Mexican specials. It's also central to the town's nightlife, with a full bar slinging classic cocktails and—oh yeah—ice-cold brews. enriqueskuna.com

3rd Place: Pinnacle Sports Grill—Sometimes it isn't enough to have something for everyone. When it comes to beer, Pinnacle Sports Grill has adopted a philosophy of having everything for everyone, from local favorites like Payette Brewing's Outlaw IPA and Black Butte Porter to watering hole standards like Coors and Bud Light—and serving it up as frosty as can be. pinnaclesportsgrill.com