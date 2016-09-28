Best Local Italian 

Luciano's

Point your Fiat in the direction of Luciano's and you can't miss. Located in a comfortable, intimately lit space off Orchard Street on the Boise Bench, when the vino is flowing and the plates of are pasta shuttling from the kitchen, it's enough to make you shout mama mia. lucianosboise.com

2nd Place: Gino's Italian Ristorante and Bar

Specializing in the hearty fare of southern Italy, Gino's Italian Ristorante and Bar in Meridian is a slice of the Old Country in the Treasure Valley. It's stylish interior is perfect for special occasions, but the vibe is spot-on for a casual family meal—which, if your relations are pizza lovers, will be a meal to savor with Gino's renowned wood-fired pies. facebook.com/ginositalianristorante

3rd Place: Alavita—Sure, Alavita prides itself on offering ultra-fresh, straightforward Italian food—and it certainly does that—but it's an elegant yet approachable concept that clearly puts its whole heart into everything it does. alavitaboise.com