Best Local Japanese 

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse

By a thin margin, Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse took first place in this category for the second year in a row. Customers flock to the Fairview Avenue eatery in part for the show, as chefs prepare meals before their very eyes. The draw is, of course, the food, which includes both meat and veggie options plus a sushi bar. facebook.com/kyotojapaneserestaurant

2nd Place: Shige Japanese Cuisine—For more than 20 years, namesake sushi master Shige Matsuzawa has been slicing and dicing his way to local renown. With a second location in Meridian (plus Shige Express, Shige Steak House and Shige Saketini Bar also at the Eighth Street address), Shige makes sure there's no shortage of fresh, raw fish in the Treasure Valley. shigecuisine.com

3rd Place: Sakana Japanese Sushi—Take your pick: Sakana Sushi Bar and Grill on Vista Avenue in Boise, or Sakana Japanese Sushi and Steak on Eagle Road in Meridian. No matter, you know you're going to get fresh, delectable Japanese fare at a reasonable price. To that we say: kanpai. sakanajapanesesushi.com